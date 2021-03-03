No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden Swedish media: Several injured in attack in southern Sweden, police shot suspect

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 3, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
64
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Police do not suspect terrorism at this point, Aftonbladet says.

Several people have been injured in a violent incident in Vetlanda in southern Sweden in the afternoon, according to Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT and an afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to first information, a man in his twenties is suspected of attacking several people using some kind of weapon. According to Aftonbladet, Vetlanda-Posten has reported that the attacker has had a blade weapon.

Police have shot the suspect, according to media reports. However, according to Aftonbladet, the suspect is alive. Police do not suspect terrorism at this point, Aftonbladet says.

The news is updated.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.