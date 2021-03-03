Sweden Swedish media: Several injured in attack in southern Sweden, police shot suspect

Police do not suspect terrorism at this point, Aftonbladet says.

Several people have been injured in a violent incident in Vetlanda in southern Sweden in the afternoon, according to Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT and an afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to first information, a man in his twenties is suspected of attacking several people using some kind of weapon. According to Aftonbladet, Vetlanda-Posten has reported that the attacker has had a blade weapon.

Police have shot the suspect, according to media reports. However, according to Aftonbladet, the suspect is alive. Police do not suspect terrorism at this point, Aftonbladet says.

The news is updated.