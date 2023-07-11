Sweden | Swedish media: Explosion in Gothenburg, at least one injured

The national bomb squad is working at the scene, the police say.

in Gothenburg there has been an explosion in the pub located there, they say Expressen and Aftonbladet.

According to Expressen, the pub is full of smoke and its windows are broken. The bomb squad is working at the scene, the police say.

“The place is isolated and we are trying to secure it,” said Anna Hammarbäck From the Gothenburg police to Aftonbladet.

One the person has been taken to the hospital and is said to be slightly injured.

A witness who saw the situation told Göteborgs-Posten newspaperthat he heard a bang and then saw a masked man leaving the place on a scooter.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

The eyewitness contacted by Aftonbladet was walking his dog when he heard the explosion.

“There was loud screaming, and several people ran out. I was afraid that someone had a firearm,” he says.