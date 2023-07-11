Tuesday, July 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | Swedish media: Explosion in Gothenburg, at least one injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | Swedish media: Explosion in Gothenburg, at least one injured

The national bomb squad is working at the scene, the police say.

in Gothenburg there has been an explosion in the pub located there, they say Expressen and Aftonbladet.

According to Expressen, the pub is full of smoke and its windows are broken. The bomb squad is working at the scene, the police say.

“The place is isolated and we are trying to secure it,” said Anna Hammarbäck From the Gothenburg police to Aftonbladet.

One the person has been taken to the hospital and is said to be slightly injured.

A witness who saw the situation told Göteborgs-Posten newspaperthat he heard a bang and then saw a masked man leaving the place on a scooter.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

The eyewitness contacted by Aftonbladet was walking his dog when he heard the explosion.

“There was loud screaming, and several people ran out. I was afraid that someone had a firearm,” he says.

See also  Legal proceedings Called an all-time startup, Elizabeth Holmes admitted that she had modified the Powerpoint presentations of the blood analysis company Theranos to be misleading.

#Sweden #Swedish #media #Explosion #Gothenburg #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
TJ-SP sentences former BBB Felipe Prior to 6 years in prison for rape

TJ-SP sentences former BBB Felipe Prior to 6 years in prison for rape

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result