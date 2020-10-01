Sweden Swedish man sentenced to involuntary treatment for 2004 double murder – the crime was solved with the help of a genealogist and advanced DNA technology

Now a 37-year-old man stabbed an eight-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman to death in Linköping. No motive for the murder work was found.

In The murder in 2004 received its legal decision on Thursday in Linköping, Sweden, when a 37-year-old man was convicted of psychiatric involuntary treatment. The matter was reported by the Swedish media and international news agencies.

At the age of 21, the man stabbed two people to death in central Linköping. The victims were an eight-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman.

The man had chosen the victims at random. The court found he suffered from severe mental disorders that continue to exist.

Murder investigation lasted 16 years, and the man was arrested from his home in central Linköping in June. The solution was reached thanks to the development of DNA technology.

In 2004, police collected fingerprints and DNA samples from the crime scene, but only last year were police able to exploit them in a way that eventually led to the arrest.

The breakthrough was about the development of DNA technology and a change in the law, which allowed the police to search for the author’s biological parents and siblings with the help of a DNA sample.

Genealogist who assisted the police in the Linköping murder investigation Peter Sjölund described the research method as a greater revolution than the fingerprint.

Forensic medicine the experts produced a DNA profile of the DNA traces collected by the police at the crime scene in Linköping in 2004. Thereafter, the researchers used the services of a US commercial genealogical company to find distant relatives to the DNA profile found at the crime scene.

With these, researcher Peter Sjölund built family trees that date back to the 18th century. By examining the family trees, he found out the identity of the man suspected of committing the crime.

When a man born in 1983 was arrested by the police, the result of his DNA test corresponded to 100% of the DNA found at the crime scene.