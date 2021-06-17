Sweden Swedish Left Party loses confidence in Prime Minister – Swedish Democrats also want to overthrow government

The Left Party wants to vote for the Prime Minister’s confidence. The Swedish Democrats support the Left Party.

Stockholm

Swedish politics began to storm on Thursday morning.

First, the chairman of the left party Nooshi Dadgostar said he had lost confidence in the country’s prime minister To Stefan Löfven. The Left Party wants to vote for the Prime Minister’s confidence and overthrow the government.

A little later, another opposition party, the Swedish Democrats, said it would start its own process to vote on the prime minister’s confidence. According to the Swedish Democrats, after the left-wing party announced, there would be a majority in the Swedish parliament that could overthrow Löfven’s government.

Dadgostar’s announcement relates to a dispute over rent regulation, the related law of which the government wants to change.

Dadgostar on Tuesday gave the country’s government a 48-hour time limit to change or withdraw the bill-related proposal altogether.

The time limit ended today, Thursday, at 10 a.m. Swedish time.

“I wouldn’t have wanted to do this,” Dadgostar said at a news conference Thursday.

“We think the government could go ahead if it didn’t implement this proposal. But now the limit has been crossed, ”he continued.

According to Dadgostar, the Left Party is now starting the process so that the prime minister’s confidence can be voted on in the country’s parliament.

“We want to do this no later than Monday so we can measure confidence before the parliament closes for the summer,” Dadgostar said.

Dadgostar says he is seeking support for a vote of confidence from other opposition parties, the Christian Democrats and the Moderate Coalition.

The Social Democrats run a minority government together with the Environmental Party. The government’s support parties are the Center Party and the Liberals, who have pushed for deregulation of rent.

Swedish in the parliament, the signatures of 35 parliamentarians are required in order for the parliament to vote on the trust of a minister or government at all.

The Left Party has 27 members of parliament, so it will have to resort to the support of other opposition parties.

The Coalition and Christians have not yet said how they intended to act in the vote. President of the Swedish Democrats Jimmie Åkesson has previously said the party will vote in parliament for all proposals aimed at overthrowing the government or making the work of the government more difficult.

And on Thursday, the Swedish Democrats said they supported the left party on the market rent issue.

“We oppose market rents,” the leader of the Swedish Democrats Henrik Vinge said at a news conference Thursday, which the party held quickly after the left’s news conference.

For the Swedish Democrats, however, the overthrow of the government is a bigger issue than market rents, and the party wanted to react quickly after the Left Party announced.

Group leader Vinge said a vote of confidence in the prime minister could take place next week, and possible new elections could be held in the autumn, he said.

The Swedish parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place next autumn.

However, Vinge considered it possible that the Left Party would still withdraw from its demands.

Outstretched at the heart of the controversy is the government’s proposal to deregulate rents for new housing.

The proposal would liberalize the regulation of renting new homes, after which homes could be rented at market rates.

In Sweden, the rental market is very highly regulated, and the Left Party sees the new proposal as complicating tenant status and bringing benefits to homeowners. According to Dadgostar, the show would raise rents.

According to the government, the proposal should not raise rents in general, as it only affects a small part of the housing market, ie new homes. The deregulation aims, among other things, to increase the number of rental apartments in areas suffering from a housing shortage.

The Left Party has said since the formation of the government that it is fighting against the deregulation of rents. The current minority government would not have been able to begin its work if the Left Party had not allowed Löfven to be prime minister in the prime ministerial vote.

President Dadgostar says he has tried to discuss the matter with Prime Minister Löfven in recent weeks, but no common time has been found. Therefore, Dadgostar gave the government a strict time limit of 48 hours.

Dadgostar had two demands. Either the government withdraws from the project altogether or alternatively continues to develop the proposal and incorporates the proposals of the association representing the tenants.

Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson answered Dadgostar as early as Tuesday. According to Johansson, the government cannot withdraw its proposal from market rents because no proposal yet exists. According to Johansson, the Board’s proposal is in the opinion round and will be completed in the autumn.

On Thursday morning, Minister Johansson signaled through the news agency TT that the government has invited the various parties in the housing market to discuss the proposal in a round of statements, in accordance with the wishes of the left.

However, Dadgostar from the left said at a news conference on Thursday that the model presented by Johansson is not about a real opportunity to influence the content of the show.