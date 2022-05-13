Sweden Swedish Foreign Minister Linde: NATO application would provoke retaliation from Russia, but no military attack

Two of the Swedish parties oppose the country’s NATO membership.

Swedish would not be subject to ‘traditional military attack’ as a result of NATO membership, the country’s foreign minister Ann Linde estimates on Friday.

The Swedish government has published a study outlining the pros and cons of a possible NATO membership. All parliamentary parties took part in the work.

NATO membership would raise the threshold for military conflicts and prevent conflicts in northern Europe, the report says. According to it, the country’s current defense cooperation does not include enough mutual defense obligations.

“Membership would not only strengthen the security of Sweden, but also promote the security of our like-minded neighbors,” Linde said at a news conference Thursday.

Although a military attack is unlikely, a NATO application would provoke retaliation from Russia, according to Linde.

In the report it is not directly stated whether Sweden should join the military alliance NATO. Crucial to this is the position of the Social Democrats in the Prime Minister’s Party, which will be announced on Sunday.

Linde referred to the announcement of the Finnish leadership. President Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) stated on Thursday that Finland must apply for NATO as a matter of urgency.

“If we choose a different path in the future, it will naturally affect our defense and our security cooperation,” Linde said.

According to Linde, Finland is Sweden’s closest security partner. He was asked at the event whether Sweden intended to submit a possible application at the same time as Finland.

“We have our own processes in Finland and Sweden, but the government will make a decision soon. We will have a hugely close relationship with Finland when we make this decision.”

In addition to the ministers, representatives of all parliamentary parties spoke at the press conference on Thursday.

Membership the position is already held by a majority of parties and members of parliament. For example, the moderate coalition said that it shared the view of the Finnish state leadership and hoped to join NATO immediately.

“The conclusions of the study are good. A moderate coalition is already drawing conclusions from them. We don’t have to wait until Sunday, ”a party spokesman said Hans Wallmark.

The Liberal Party, the Christian Democrats, the Center Party and the Swedish Democrats have also taken a positive stance.

Membership is opposed by the Left Party and the Environment Party. They agree with the analysis section of the recent report, but not with the conclusions.

“We see risks in the analysis,” said the Environmental Party Maria Ferm on the occasion.

The parties would have liked a “deeper analysis” of military alliance membership and a discussion of what NATO member Sweden would look like. They also pointed to setbacks in the democratic development of some NATO countries.

Swedish the Social Democrats will state their position on the country’s membership on Sunday. It is expected to be positive.

Swedish afternoon newspaper Expressen said Thursdaythat Sweden intends to apply for NATO membership on Monday after an extraordinary session of the parliament. Sweden may therefore apply for membership before Finland.

The timetable is possible because the Swedish government has the power to make a decision on the matter and no parliamentary vote would be required to send the application. However, the government may seek support for the decision from both the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committees and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Correction 13.5. at 3:50 p.m .: Contrary to what was previously reported in the story, the report was presented on Friday, not Thursday.