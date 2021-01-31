Sweden Swedish Environment Party gets new leader – Annika Hirvonen from Finland was fourth in the vote

Märta Stenevi, who served as party secretary, was elected the party’s second chairman.

Stenevi follows the female chair in place Isabella Lövenwho left the job. The Environment Party has two chairmen or, in Swedish, a mouthpiece (språkrör), one woman, one man.

The support of the Environment Party has recently been in the doldrums in Sweden, and if the election had now, the party would not, according to opinion polls, exceed the required 4% vote threshold.

According to Stenev, the most important issue for the party is climate change, but he says the party needs to start talking about other issues as well, such as school, health care and security issues.

Environmental Party there was a Finnish color in the presidential election, as a nominee was swedish Annika Hirvonen, which was fourth in the vote. Initially, there were eight candidates in the presidency, but only four candidates were present on voting day.

Hirvonen is the immigration officer for his party, and he has played a major role in Swedish politics.

You can read Hirvonen’s interview here: Sweden was about to set a ceiling on its immigration, but Annika Hirvonen hit the bar – now she can become Sweden’s first Finnish-speaking party leader

In his speech before the vote, Hirvonen told about, among other things, the evening tale he had read to his children the night before.

“I read to my children an evening tale of dinosaurs and the fifth mass extinction in the world. But I didn’t tell them that the sixth is going on right now, ”he said, according to Svenska Dagbladet.