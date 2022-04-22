Sweden Swedish Christian Democrat chairman urges police to shoot rioters – “Isn’t he any more sensible?”

“The fact that a Swedish politician almost urges Swedish police to harm about a hundred people by shooting them is not part of the rule of law,” commented Lena Nitz, chairman of the Swedish Police Association, on the case.

Swedish Chairman of the Christian Democrats (KD) Ebba Busch criticized the country’s police for handling the Easter riots on the Swedish radio program Ekoti. Several Swedish media reports.

Busch believes police should have cracked down on the rioters, including by shooting SVT.

Busch also comments that in situations where Sweden and the police are hurt, “the police have to go to the extreme,” says Aftonbladet.

“Why don’t we have 100 injured Islamists, 100 injured criminals, 100 injured rebels,” Buschin is said in a broadcast.

Ebba Busch, President of the Swedish Christian Democrats.

Busch refers in his comments to the clashes between police and rioters that took place in Sweden last weekend.

During Easter, rioters attacked police officers in six different Swedish cities with, among other things, hot cans and throwing rocks. As a result of the attacks, some police officers had to flee the scene and leave their police cars on fire.

SVT said on Friday that at least 104 police would have been injured in the Easter riots. The amount is based on internal police accidents reported so far.

A Danish far-right politician has been blamed for the violent riots Rasmus Paludaniawho planned to hold demonstrations in Swedish cities to burn the Muslim holy book Quran.

Police arrested the rioters during Easter.

Swedish Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson says he is shocked by Busch ‘s comments.

“Ebba Busch criticized police for not starting the massacre over the weekend. Isn’t he any more sensible? ”

Johansson describes being very proud of the Swedish police and what the police did over the weekend in “difficult circumstances”.

“We should be grateful that the Swedish police are handling these difficult situations,” the Minister of Justice told Ekot Radio.

The Swedish Police Association also says it is appalled by Busch’s comments.

“The fact that a Swedish politician almost urges Swedish police to harm about a hundred people by shooting them is not part of the rule of law,” writes the chairman of the Swedish Police Trade Union. Lena Nitz in its opinion.