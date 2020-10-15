Sweden Swedish-awarded immigration expert of the year revealed to be an online racist under the pseudonym “Mikael Hakim”

“Ken is sinless, let him throw the first stone,” Principal Hamid Zafar commented on Dagens Nyheter.

Newspaper Dagens Nyheterin report released on Thursday reveals the Swedish celebrity rector Hamid Zafarin the gloomy side. Zafar has written wholesale comments on the community service Twitter and several websites in 2011-2016, in which he unrestrainedly slanders Jews, sexual minorities and the Hazara population in Afghanistan.

The nickname Mikael Hakim has been used online by an educational professional known to the public as “Rector Hamid”. So Zafar is probably an experienced writer Mika Waltarin production and a 1949 novel about the adventures of Mikael Hakim.

Zafar, 37, arrived in Sweden from Afghanistan as a child with his refugee parents. He rose to prominence thanks to his fresh insights while serving as principal in the Gothenburg region over the past decade. He later worked for the School Inspectorate and is currently in management positions in the Mullsjö Small County Education Administration.

Zafar is a prominent expert and hard-working columnist, whose articles have also been published in Dagens Nyheter. He was named Swedish of the Year 2018 by the magazine Fokus, and he has also served as an expert on the immigration policy of the Moderate Coalition.

Clearance according to Zafar began commenting on “Mikael Hakimina” in 2011, i.e. while serving as primary school principal in Gothenburg. The same activity continued online during the school inspector’s times and continued alongside subsequent principal assignments.

His Twitter account has now been terminated. The teeth of the nickname were mostly Jewish. With the former prime minister Göran Perssonin the initiative led to the distribution of a book on the Holocaust free of charge to high school students, the nickname commenting on the matter by writing that “Zionist Göran Persson licks Israel” and drives school youth into “mass psychosis”.

Russian news, on the other hand, sparked the following comment: “Wouldn’t these leatherheads be worth attacking the Jewish oligarchs that destroyed the entire industry and not talking to the poor Chinese in the fruit stall?”

Sexual minorities heard their glory, as did the Swedish Lutheran Church, which supports them. “What does your God say about letting the Sodomites into His Church?” the principal met from his interlocutor on Twitter.

In mocking the Hazara people in Afghanistan’s Shiite minority, the principal reiterated the racism of the Sunni population in Afghanistan.

For example, in February 2016, Zafar commented on the Flashback site about the murder of an asylum seeker in a Gothenburg dormitory under the pseudonym RebeL9 as follows: “Both the perpetrator and the victim are hazaras. After all, you know these Mongols, who claim to be 13 to 15 years old, even 25 to 30 years old. ”

Zafar defends a non-celebrity commentary on Dagens Nyheter, saying that in those years he was young and shocked by both the war in Afghanistan and the occupation of Iraq and the Arab Spring, a wave of uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa in 2011.

“In hindsight, I can say it was a pretty devastating time and My picture of reality was simple,” Zafar says. “I’ve had distanced itself from those views, and leave them behind.”

According to Zafar, his role as principal of an immigrant school should be irrelevant if online comments are evaluated.

“Should principals form a very lofty professional group in society that is immune to such views?” Zafar asks.

“Ken is innocent, is welcome to throw the first stone.”