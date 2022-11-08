Sweden | Sweden’s new government presented next year’s budget: “Times will be worse”

The government’s decision to end the purchase subsidy for electric cars has received a lot of attention. The fuel tax, on the other hand, will be reduced.

Stockholm

in Sweden financially tougher times are ahead, says Sweden’s finance minister Elisabeth Svantesson.

On Tuesday morning, Svantesson, representing the moderate coalition, presented Sweden’s new government’s budget for next year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Sweden is facing rising inflation and an economic downturn, during which it is necessary to prepare for an increase in unemployment.

“Times are going to get worse before they get better,” Svantesson said.

The budget contains various reforms for 40 billion kroner (3.6 billion euros), but also cuts.

Government invests, for example, in supporting households and companies with, for example, compensation for high electricity bills. A large part of the support for households is related to tax reductions for gasoline and diesel. Fuel taxes are calculated with 6.8 billion kroner (630 million euros).

The effect on fuel prices is not huge. Due to the discount, the price of diesel will decrease by 40 øyras per liter and gasoline by 14 øyras.

Sweden is also making a big investment in national defense and civil protection, the allocations of which will be increased next year by a total of 5 billion kroner (460 million euros).

The goal of Sweden, which is applying for NATO together with Finland, is for Sweden to reach the defense budget required for NATO membership by 2026. Sweden also plans to increase its support to Ukraine and send the country advanced weapons systems that Ukraine has requested.

Investments are also made in the budgets of the police and security police. Eradication of crime was one of the most important election themes of the governing parties. An additional 1.4 billion kroner (130 million euros) will be invested in the judiciary next year.

A big one the government’s quick decision to abolish the purchase subsidy for electric cars, for which approximately 3 billion kroner (280 million euros) was previously allocated in the budget, has received attention.

The government announced the end of the purchase subsidy for electric cars on Monday, and today, Tuesday, the subsidy will no longer be available. Previously, the state gave 70,000 kroner (6,450 euros) of support to electric car buyers.

The decision surprised the Swedish car industry, because before the elections the current government parties said they would keep the electric car subsidy in force.

According to Finance Minister Svantesson, the electric car bonuses would have been too expensive. Last year, the bonuses cost the state around 3 billion kroner, but next year the amount would have been predicted to increase to 7 billion kroner (650 million euros).

However, the government is increasing investments in the development of charging infrastructure for electric cars and is proposing to remove the tax on charging at the workplace.

Surgery the government is also doing it for culture, because the government is proposing to cut cultural subsidies by 99 million kroner (9 million euros).

It means, for example, removing free admission to state museums. The size of the culture budget for next year is approximately 9 billion kroner (830 million euros).

The budget still requires the approval of the Swedish Parliament. The government parties and the government’s support party, the Sweden Democrats, have a majority in the Diet.