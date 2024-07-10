Sweden | Sweden was disciplined by a 630 km long thunderstorm front

Swedish|The rains will arrive in Finland on Thursday.

Heavy rains and the floods caused by them punish southern Sweden in particular. Several people were evacuated from their cars on the flooded E4 road on Wednesday.

The E4, which crosses Sweden, was closed in the center of Jönköping in southern Sweden. In addition to flooded roads, train connections have been canceled and trains have been delayed.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute SMHI warned from the heavy rains and floods that hit a large part of Götanmaa and part of Sveanmaa on Wednesday evening.

The warning was in effect until midnight on the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Personal injuries have been avoided so far, Dagens Nyheter newspaper reports.

There has also been thunder and lightning in Sweden. By evening local time there had been more than 40,000 lightning strikes, Expressen newspaper tells. According to it, the lightning front was 630 kilometers long.

To Finland the rains arrive on Thursday.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, it arrives in the western and northern parts of the country in the morning from the west “slow-moving rain zone”. In the evening, the rains also arrive in the eastern part of the country.