Sweden Sweden summons Russian ambassador for interrogation over sanctions – Foreign Ministry says sanctions imposed by Russians are “artificial”

The travel ban list set by Russia included a Swedish expert on toxic substances.

Swedish on Saturday called the Russian ambassador for an interview over sanctions imposed by Russia, AFP news agency said. During the interview, Sweden rebuked Russia for the fact that the sanctions imposed by Russia on the EU also targeted a Swedish researcher.

Russia said on Friday it was blocking access to Russia by eight EU officials. The travel restrictions were a response to sanctions imposed by the European Commission against Russia. The EU imposed sanctions in protest of Russia’s condemnation of an opposition figure Alexei Navalnyin to prison and because Russian police have treated Nalvanyi supporters harshly in protests.

Swedish spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mats Samuelsson told the news agency AFP on Saturday that Russia’s ambassador to Stockholm had been invited for an interview. During the interview, Sweden “expressed opposition to Russia’s actions,” Samuelsson said, according to AFP.

“Unlike EU sanctions … Russia’s sanctions are artificial, legally vague and express political motives,” the Swedish Foreign Ministry said.

Among those who were banned from traveling to Russia was a Swede Åsa Scott, who works at the Swedish Defense Research Institute (FOI) as head of a laboratory for toxic substances.

Scott helped investigate the Navalny poisoning incident. The investigation helped ensure that Navalnyin was poisoned last summer with a novitchok poison developed in the Soviet Union.

FOI manager Jens Mattsson found it reprehensible that Russia imposed sanctions on a researcher who had only done his job.

“Sanctions do not affect our work at the institute,” Mattsson said in a statement, according to AFP.

In addition to Scott, the travel bans imposed by Russia targeted, among others, the Italian President of the European Parliament David Sassoliin and the Czech Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency of the European Commission Věra Jourováan.

On Friday, the EU criticized Russia’s decision and said it had the right to take appropriate retaliatory measures.