Sweden | Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland warn their citizens in Turkey

Demonstrations are expected at Swedish embassies in Turkey.

Swedish, Denmark, Norway and Finland have warned their citizens in Turkey and urge them to avoid crowds and demonstrations. According to Sweden, demonstrations can be expected near the country’s consulate in Istanbul and near the embassy in Ankara.

Norway and Denmark also gave their citizens a similar warning. They tell about it Verdens Gang -newspaper and Danish radio.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, on the other hand, says that Finland is not currently changing its actual travel information to Turkey. Instead, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a text message today to Finns who have filed a travel declaration in Turkey, urging them to avoid crowds, among other things.

Turkey raged at Sweden, while at the Danish far-right politician To Rasmus Paludani was given permission to demonstrate in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm earlier in January.

At the demonstration Paludan burned of the Koran, the holy book of Islam. Incidentally, the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that it is pointless for Sweden to expect Turkey to support the country’s NATO membership. Negotiations on Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership have now been suspended with Turkey for the time being.

Turkey also invited Sweden’s ambassador to Turkey for an interview earlier, when the Swedish Kurdish group Rojavakommittéerna had hung a doll representing Erdoğan in front of the Stockholm City Hall in a demonstration.