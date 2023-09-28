Sweden | Sweden may resort to the army because of gang violence – “It shows how alarmed we are”

Criminology is saddened that the attention is currently only on gangs and not on what keeps gang crime going.

Swedish former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson demanded on Thursday, that the military should help the police in curbing gang violence. For example, a Swedish newspaper reported on the matter Aftonbladet. After Andersson’s proposal, the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said he would meet the country’s chief of police and the commander-in-chief of the defense forces to discuss how the defense forces could support the police in combating gang violence.

September has been exceptionally violent in Sweden. By Thursday, 11 people had already been shot dead.

In addition to shootings, people have been injured and killed in explosions.

Most of the incidents are suspected to be related to gang violence and especially to the internal confrontations of the Foxtrot criminal gang.

Criminologist Maria Normann considers army speeches a surprising move from an experienced politician like Andersson.

“Usually, the tasks of the army and the police are kept quite strictly separate for good reasons. It is also not certain that citizens will feel safer if the army is on the street. It’s a very atypical sight in the Nordic countries,” says Normann.

Normann has studied criminology in Sweden and knows the situation in the neighboring country well. He commented on the matter before the Prime Minister of Sweden told about the meeting with the country’s police chief and the commander in chief of the defense forces.

According to Normann, Demar leader Andersson’s position reflects how fed up and alarmed Swedes are with the situation.

Among other things, Andersson suggested that the army could do the patrolling that belongs to the police or assist with technical know-how.

Currently, the Swedish Defense Forces can help the police, for example, in connection with a terrorist attack.

in Uppsala A young woman was killed when an explosion occurred near a residential building early Wednesday morning. He reportedly had no gang affiliations.

On Wednesday, the shooting interrupted children’s soccer practice in Stockholm. According to the Swedish newspaper Expressen a young man with links to the Foxtrot gang was found dead in a car park near a football pitch.

According to Normann, it is now clearly visible that acts of violence are committed by less experienced criminals.

“Professional criminals usually try to be careful of bystanders. It’s a bit like an honor for them. Now there are inexperienced minors on the move, who just lash out and increase the atmosphere of fear,” says Normann.

In September, for example, a 13-year-old boy has died in shootings. He was shot in the head.

A young man died in a shooting in Stockholm on Wednesday. The police investigated the accident scene on Wednesday evening.

Normandy it’s sad that attention is currently focused on gangs and not on what keeps gang crime going.

“Gangs get their money mainly from the drug trade, and acts of violence are often related to where anyone can sell,” says Normann.

According to him, every drug user, and especially high-income, college-educated recreational users, should look at themselves in the mirror.

Without the drug trade, there would hardly be gang violence like this, says Normann.

Norman does not believe that the police, even with the help of the army, will be able to solve the acute situation at the moment.

“The situation calms down when the saturation point is reached. At some point, criminal gangs realize that the attention of the authorities brought by violence is not beneficial to their activities,” says Normann.

According to him, the authorities should pay special attention to the recruitment of minors into gangs. Recruitment now takes place, for example, in schools.

In addition, they are the most important, but the most boring measures, i.e. social policy measures, says Normann.

“More special teachers, more free hobbies, more support for families and so on.”