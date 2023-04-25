Sweden | Sweden expels five Russian diplomats

According to earlier estimates by the Swedish security police, about one in three Russian diplomats is actually a spy.

Swedish expels five Russian diplomats, says the foreign minister Tobias Billström. The reason for the expulsions is inappropriate behavior for diplomats.

According to Billström, Sweden has informed the Russian ambassador to Sweden Viktor Tatarintsev deportations. The envoy did not want to comment on the deportations.

The last time Sweden expelled Russian diplomats was a year ago in April, when three diplomats received departure passports.

Norway also announced two weeks ago that it would expel 15 Russian diplomats. Several other European countries have also expelled diplomats as a reaction to the war in Ukraine.

The Swedish security police have previously estimated that around one in three Russian diplomats is actually a spy, reports Swedish television SVT.