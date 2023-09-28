Sweden | Sweden could ask for police help from Finland, suggests ex-prime minister Andersson

Former Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson suggests that the Swedish police could ask for collegial help to combat gang crime from other Nordic countries, for example Finland.

In Andersson’s opinion, the Swedish armed forces could also help the police, just as it did during the corona pandemic.

Aftonbladet asked Sweden’s party leaders how the current situation was reached and how the cycle of violence could be resolved. A dozen people have already been killed in gang-related violence in Sweden in September.

Andersson's proposal has been written about in Finland before