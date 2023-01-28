Sweden | SVT: The Swedish government demands strong measures from the police leadership when violence increases and police officers resign

The internal documents described the government’s new requirements for the Swedish police.

Last weeks of exceptionally violent violence with explosions has caused Swedes to worry about the operational capacity of their country’s police.

The ongoing wave of violence, especially in Stockholm, has also been seen in the police’s own organization. Police officers who are in prime working age have been dismissed from their duties.

The police have also received criticism from Swedes that the response time of the Swedish police’s 114 14 helpline is unreasonably long. There are other grievances, and there has been a heated debate in the media and social media about the police’s ability to act.

Swedish the government has demanded the country’s police leadership be responsible for the situation. The matter is revealed by the Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT of the documents obtained.

Sweden’s Minister of Justice, the coalition Gunnar Strömmer decided in December that the government and the police will meet weekly in the future to monitor the situation.

Since then, shootings and explosions have followed each other. There have been 17 explosions in Sweden during the month, most recently early Friday morning in a suburb west of Stockholm.

At the same time, the citizens’ attitude towards the police leadership has tightened even more.

“The government expects strong measures from the police,” the notes of the weekly meeting held on January 5 read. SVT has seen the notes.

The Minister of Justice or the Secretary of State and the top management of the police participate in the weekly meetings. Multi-professional meetings have also been organized in Stockholm every day.

In the meetings, the actual crime prevention, matters related to the hiring of new police officers and the poor accessibility of the police have been reviewed.

In police matters the calling Swede has to wait in the phone line for an unreasonably long time. The police management has explained the matter with a lack of resources: last year, the number of passport applications was badly backlogged, which is why some of the personnel were transferred to work on a fast schedule to process passports.

The police’s ability to recruit personnel has also caused discussion. Police statistics show that those who have been dismissed from the police force are not very happy to return to the same jobs.

In moderation parliament member of the coalition Fredrik Karrholm is a former police officer himself. He considers the management culture of the Swedish police miserable.

“If a private company had been managed the way the police are managed, that company would have gone bankrupt,” Kärrholm told SVT.

Kärrholmin also characterized the police leadership as “stupid”.

A group of Swedish police officers have said on their social media accounts that the new requirements put forward by the government have made the management of the police departments focus only on numbers, because the police management wants to make the statistics look as beautiful as possible.

According to Minister of Justice Strömmer, the embellishment of statistics must be avoided by all possible means in the future.

“It simply must not be the case that, for example, a traffic offense conviction is equivalent to a murder conviction,” Strömmer said.