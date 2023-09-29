Thursday, September 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | SVT: The police have a list of 150 addresses in the Stockholm area where violence can break out

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | SVT: The police have a list of 150 addresses in the Stockholm area where violence can break out

A dozen people have already been killed in gang-related violence in Sweden in September.

Stockholm in the area, the police have listed 150 addresses where violence can be expected, says the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT based on the information they received.

The addresses mentioned above are said to be inhabited by people active in criminal circles, but there are also addresses related to relatives, friends or companies of those connected to criminal gangs.

Although the police know about these addresses, according to SVT, the authorities have no way of monitoring all of these addresses.

A dozen people have already been killed in gang-related violence in Sweden in September. Violence has also been directed at the relatives of those connected to criminal gangs.

#Sweden #SVT #police #list #addresses #Stockholm #area #violence #break

See also  Britain | Rishi Sunak entered the prime ministerial race, Johnson pledges his position
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result