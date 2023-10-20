Sweden | SVT: The officer suspected of the crime of secrecy and his wife are required to be imprisoned

The suspected officer has previously worked in Russia, for example, while the wife, on the other hand, is a signal intelligence officer at the FRA.

in Sweden the prosecutors demand the imprisonment of a married couple, who are suspected of gross unauthorized processing of classified information, says the public broadcasting company SVT. A high-ranking officer and his wife were arrested on Tuesday during a raid by the security police in Säpo.

According to the prosecutors, the suspected crime against national security has continued from the beginning of May until the day of the arrest of the suspects until Tuesday.

The suspected officer is not currently in the service of the Swedish Defense Forces, but on leave and in the service of another authority. However, he is still working on national defense issues. Through his lawyer, the man denies having committed the crime.

The man’s wife has previously worked for FRA, the radio agency of the Defense Forces, which performs signal intelligence.

Arrests will be heard in the Stockholm district court in the afternoon. According to the prosecutors, the hearings should be held behind closed doors.

The prosecutors justify the demand for imprisonment with the risk that the suspects at large may try to destroy evidence or otherwise complicate the investigation. The prosecutors further submit that the spouses are kept apart from each other in remand custody and are not allowed to receive guests or use electronic communication devices.

During his career as an officer, the man had held several important positions in the defense forces in Sweden and abroad, including in Russia. From time to time he had also cooperated with military intelligence (Must).

So far, neither the Swedish Defense Forces nor the FRA have commented on the arrests.

Correction 20.10. 1:30 p.m.: Removed an image from the article that is not related to the case in question.