Sweden SVT: More than a hundred police officers were injured in the Swedish riots at Easter

At least 104 police were injured in Easter riots in Sweden, he says Swedish television SVTwhich has seen internal police reports.

The number of injuries is based on internal police accidents reported so far.

During the Easter weekend, riots in an exceptional number of Swedish cities were exceptionally violent. The Swedish police chief said at a news conference on Monday that attempts were being made to kill police officers, and the police commander said police were in the riots as a “target”.

Rioters in six Swedish cities attacked police, among other things in flasks and throwing stones. In some places, police had to flee the scene and leave their police cars on fire.

On Monday, at least 26 police officers were reported injured in the riots.

Police authority work environment expert Staffan Brandt describes the number of notifications to SVT as “the worst he has seen”.

A large number of police officers have reported minor injuries in the riots, such as bruising and bumps caused by, among other things, stones thrown at police officers. However, some have reported fractures and brain injuries, such as hands and fingers.

SVT has seen some of the reports. In one of them, the police describe that he was hit by dozens of stones of different sizes and states that without protective equipment he would have been seriously injured or even killed.

Several whistleblowers have suffered from crisis reactions when they have had to fear for themselves and their colleagues.

“I felt like they wanted to kill or seriously harm us,” writes one police officer, SVT.

Swedish newspaper Aftonbladetin according to four people have so far been imprisoned on suspicion of crimes. Nearly a thousand people took part in the riots.