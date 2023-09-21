Thursday, September 21, 2023
Sweden | SVT: “Kurdikettu”, the background influencer of gang violence, may lose his Turkish citizenship

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in World Europe
The man is suspected of having applied for citizenship in Turkey under a false name.

Sweden a suspected gang leader living in Turkey, who is considered to be the main influence behind the tormenting gang violence Rawa Majid may lose his Turkish citizenship in a lawsuit, says the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

If the man known as “Kurdikettu” loses his Turkish citizenship, he could be legally extradited to Sweden. According to the information of the Turkish court seen by SVT, the man is accused of document forgery in connection with the citizenship application process.

The man is suspected of having applied for citizenship in Turkey under a false name in order to avoid the disclosure of his international wanted notice to the Turkish authorities. Majid got his Turkish citizenship with the name found on his Iraqi passport Miran Othman.

The man has denied the charges and claims that he changed his name in Iraq legally.

