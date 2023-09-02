Sweden | SVT: Koran burnings have already cost Swedes more than 4.7 million kroner this year

One event costs taxpayers 360,000 kroner, or slightly more than 30,000 euros.

Swedish people taxpayers have already paid more than 4.7 million kroner, i.e. more than 394,000 euros, for the burning of the Koran this year, says the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT.

During this year, the Stockholm police district has organized 13 public events, where the organizers of the events have either burned or destroyed the Koran in other ways, or at least urged people to destroy the holy book.

The costs in the amount of millions of kroner have been made up of the supervision of the gatherings, a spokesman for the Stockholm Police District Helena Boström Thomas tells SVT.

4.7 million According to Boström Thomas, a little more than half of the total costs, i.e. 2.4 million kroner, are so-called additional costs, such as the food and travel costs of police officers.

“However, most of them are overtime compensation for police officers who were on duty,” he says.

So, from one event, taxpayers will have to pay 360,000 kroner, i.e. a little over 30,000 euros. According to Boström Thomas, the amount could cover the costs of organizing one football match.

Expenditure however, they are not excluded from other police activities, he says, because they are included in the budget of the police district.

“It is clear that this is about costs, but it must also be remembered that the duties of the police include order control of public gatherings. It is taken into account when preparing the budget”, Boström Thomas tells SVT.

Sweden has raised the terror threat level, among other things, due to reactions related to the burning of the Koran. The extreme Islamic terrorist organization al-Qaeda has threatened Sweden with terrorist attacks.