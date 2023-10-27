Sweden | SVT: In Sweden, many conscripts who donated sperm unknowingly became fathers

At least nine men unknowingly became fathers with a total of eleven children. “Stolen sperm” had been used for fertilizations in two different hospitals, whose researchers had worked together.

in Sweden at least nine men have learned afterwards that they became fathers in a scam in which the sperm they donated had been used instead of, or in addition to, research for artificial insemination.

The Swedish public broadcasting company SVT has told differently this week in his storieshow conscripts donated sperm in the 1960s and 1970s for a study that was reportedly supposed to find out how sperm can be preserved frozen in liquid nitrogen.

SVT is aware of nine men who have become fathers, with a total of eleven children. Fertilizations were carried out in the 1970s and 1990s in Uppsala and Halmstad.

“This is a bit overwhelming. I don’t know what to do about this,” said one man who heard about his paternity to SVT without wanting to be named.

The conscripts had been paid 50 kroner per delivery, which was equivalent to about ten daily allowances for a conscript at the time. Many of the men had given up more than 20 times, one as many as 70 times.

Research was led by the late professor of fertilization at Uppsala University Hospital Carl Gemzell.

His colleague who previously worked in Uppsala, also a late doctor, had used “stolen sperm” for artificial insemination in a hospital in Halmstad. SVT reported on the events in Halmstad earlier this year.

SVT was in contact with 256 men, 17 of whom said they had donated sperm. 16 of them were of the opinion that sperm is only used in research, not for fertilization.

Uppsala the papers from the hospital about donations and fertilizations have disappeared, “probably destroyed”, SVT said. In Halmstad, there were no documents at all, or they were incorrect.

Fathers and children have been connected to each other with the help of DNA research. The families involved in the scams have done their own investigations, which have helped the information come out.

The Court of Justice of the European Union has said that it will investigate Halmstad’s sperm theft and demanded that the Swedish state provide answers about what happened, SVT reported.