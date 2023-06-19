Sweden | SVT: A Russian attack cannot be ruled out, states the Diet report

According to its author, the report to be published on Monday is a clear message to Russia.

Swedish according to a new security policy report, a Russian attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out, reports Sweden’s public radio company SVT. According to the report, the attack is possible even though Russian troops are caught fighting in Ukraine.

SVT has seen the report that will be published tomorrow, Monday, and interviewed the people who were involved in making it.

“The report is a clear message to Russia. The writings are sharper than ever before,” says SVT, who was involved in the preparation of the report.

New the report is based on a security policy analysis made five years ago, which already states the possibility of an armed attack or other military force against Sweden.

However, in making a new report, it has been emphasized that we are now living in serious times in the overall defense, the SVT source says.

“Russia has lowered its threshold to use military force and shows a high willingness to take political and military risks. Russia’s ability to conduct operations with air force, navy, long-range weapons and nuclear weapons against Sweden remains unchanged,” the report states.

According to SVT’s assessment, the report paves Sweden’s way to a new kind of defense doctrine, looking at the country’s future as a NATO country.