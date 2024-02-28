Sweden | Svenska Dagbladet: The war gas phosgene caused the alarm that emptied the security police headquarters

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Swedish Security Police headquarters due to a gas leak last Friday.

28.2. 20:49

Swedish dangerous battle gas was measured at the headquarters of the security police in Säpo last week, Friday, February 23, reports a Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

Ruotsalaislehti says that it has seen the report of the Stockholm County Government's telephone meeting on Friday, according to which the combat gas phosgene had been measured at the headquarters.

After Svenska Dagbladet, the Swedish public broadcasting company also reported on the matter SVT.

County Board office holder Lena Maria Fritzberg tells Svenska Dagbladet that the sensors on the roof of Säpo's headquarters measured the phosgene value.

Neither the security police nor the police authorities confirmed or denied information about phosgene to Svenska Dagbladet.

Eight people were hospitalized and more than 500 were evacuated due to a suspected gas leak at the security police headquarters last Friday.

The Swedish media already reported last week that the building's sensors had detected phosgene. The authorities did not confirm the information.

Phosgene is a colorless gas. It was used as a combat gas in the First World War.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the accident.

The headquarters of the Swedish Security Police is located in Solna municipality in Stockholm county.