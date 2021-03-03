Eight people are injured, some seriously, in a suspected terrorist attack in the Swedish city of Vetlanda. The police shoot the suspect.

Vetlanda – A suspected one Terrorist attack in the Swedish city Vetlanda eight people were injured, some seriously. According to police spokeswoman Angelica Israelsson Silfver, the alleged perpetrator, a man “in his twenties”, was shot while trying to be arrested by the police. He is said to have been hit in the leg.

As the Swedish television broadcaster Sveriges Television reports, the suspect is said to have been armed with an ax and injured the victims with the help of the tool. The incident was initially classified by the Swedish police as an alleged attempted murder, later in the evening the criminal classification became a suspected one Terrorist attack changed.

The Swedish police do not yet want to give more precise information about the course of events: “There are some witnesses whose testimony we do not want to influence what they have and have not seen. We’ll just see how much more we can say later, ”said police spokeswoman Israelsson Silfver. The police were in the center of at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday Vetlanda called. According to the callers’ reports, several people were attacked with an ax and injured.

According to Thomas Agnevik, also a spokesman for the Swedish police, the suspect is currently under police surveillance in the hospital where he is receiving medical care. His injury situation is still unclear. It is known that the man was brought in alive. During the police operation, several areas in the center of the city were cordoned off, including the station district. The train traffic through Vetlanda was initially discontinued, but has already been resumed to a limited extent.

A total of around 15 police patrols were deployed on site, including forensic experts. The police have been working to secure evidence and hold interrogations since around 4 p.m. The Swedish Special Prosecutor’s Office has routinely launched an investigation into police actions related to the arrest. (Mirko Schmid)