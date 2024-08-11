Sweden | Suspected shooting in central Malmö, one injured

Swedish|There were shootings in Malmö both late on Saturday and in the evening on Sunday. The police are investigating whether there is a connection between the shootings.

Malmö On Sunday evening, the police had a large operation underway on Ystadsgatan in the city center.

The police bulletin according to the cause is a suspected shooting. The shooting happened in a busy place in a park near Möllevångstorget.

In addition to the police, the matter is reported by, among others SVT, Dagens Nyheter mixed Sydsvenskan.

One wounded person was found at the scene, to whom the police gave first aid. The injured person has been transported to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the police, the suspect left the crime scene on foot. The police say they have arrested a young man who was walking nearby. According to DN and SVT, the arrested person is under 15 years old. According to DN’s information, the arrested boy is a client of child protection.

According to the police, the wounded man is about 25 years old.

Forensic experts continue to investigate the scene, and the police are still collecting statements from eyewitnesses. The recordings of surveillance cameras in the area are also reviewed.

Police spokesman Fredrik Bratt told the media that since the scene is public, the observations of eyewitnesses may help in clarifying the events.

Also There was a shooting in the Hermosdal district in Malmö between Saturday and Sunday. The police were assigned to a private apartment in the area at one in the morning.

A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, who was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The crime scene was isolated. The police have classified the night shooting as an attempted murder. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the nighttime shooting.

The police are investigating whether there is a connection between the shootings.