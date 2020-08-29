Highlights: Riots erupted in Sweden’s largest city of Malam

In Sweden on Friday night hundreds of people took to the streets against right-wing activists, causing riots. The rightists first burnt the Quran after which angry people staged aggressive protests. It can be seen in the photographs that tires are being cast on the roads and the smoke in the city of Malam is only smoke. It is believed that about 300 people also pelted stones at the police when they tried to control the situation.

The Quran was burnt by his supporters after a right-wing leader was arrested. The situation became tense after the subsequent protests at the same place. According to reports in the national daily Daily Aftonbladet, three people were earlier seen footing a copy of the Quran during anti-Islam protests on a public square on Friday. The police is trying to control the situation.

In fact, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Denmark’s Hard Line banned in the country, was not allowed to meet in Malam and was stopped at Sweden’s border. The administration suspected that their arrival would break the law in Sweden and harm social peace. He was arrested thereafter.

However, after he was arrested, angry supporters burnt the Quran during the rally. Three people have been arrested for this. Paludan also created controversy by burning the Quran last year. Not only this, he kept the Quran surrounded by Muslims in forbidden meat (bacon). He also posted hateful posts on Facebook.