Sweden | Support for nuclear power has clearly increased in Sweden

Swedish people have started valuing nuclear power even more during the past year, according to the annual opinion poll commissioned by the country’s energy industry.

In the survey, 59 percent of respondents wanted to continue using nuclear power and, if necessary, build new reactors. Five years ago, at the end of 2017, just under 30 percent held this opinion.

In this year’s survey, only eight percent thought that nuclear power should be completely abandoned. The share has halved in five years.

Quarter of the respondents wanted to continue using the current facilities, but not to build new ones.

The survey was conducted by Analysgruppen, a research group founded by the Swedish energy industry.

“The change has been dramatic this year. The electricity crisis controls moods,” said the Uppsala University researcher and chairman of the research group Mattias Lantz.

More than a thousand people answered the survey and it was carried out by the research company Novus.

Swedish the parties of the bourgeois government and the Sweden Democrats who support the government have raised nuclear power as the most important solution to the electricity shortage. It has also become a watershed in the Swedish political debate.

“However, it requires long-term solutions. A nuclear reactor is not built in an instant. Given the problems we’ve had with power plants, it’s surprising that support continues to grow. People see that there is a problem to be solved here, but they trust too much in the possibilities of nuclear power to solve it”, Lantz assesses.

Sweden held a referendum on nuclear power in 1980, when the people took a stand in favor of the gradual dismantling of nuclear power. Sweden was supposed to give up nuclear power by 2010, but this did not happen.

in Sweden there are now six operating nuclear reactors in three facilities, but the other six reactors have been shut down.

Two reactors at the Barsebäck nuclear power plant near Malmö have been shut down, as have two reactors at Oskarshamn in Småland and two at Ringhals near Gothenburg.

Also in Finland support for nuclear power has changed over the past year. According to the energy industry, support for nuclear power has grown across Finland among all genders and age groups, and the change has been exceptionally fast.