Sweden | Such is the Dödspatrullen street gang, which specializes in murder

Dödspatrullen reportedly started in the middle of the last decade in the aftermath of a robbery.

The police according to the Swedish street gang known as Dödspatrullen is spread to Finland. The police said that they had been investigating a drug case since the spring, in which connections to the Dödspatrullen gang have come to light.

In recent years, the gang called Dödspatrullen has been one of the most talked about of Stockholm’s dozens of criminal groups.

It was born in the middle of the last decade in the suburb of Rinkeby, sparked by violence between young people of Somali background. Journalist who wrote a book about Dödspatrullen Diamant Salihu describes Rinkeby as a separate society, where even teenagers’ Swedish language skills are often poor.

According to Salihu, the members of the gang are very young, often minors. The gang seems to have arisen spontaneously from a cycle of violence.

The most common according to the interpretation, the gang started in the middle of the last decade. In July 2015, a Forex exchange point was robbed in Täby municipality outside Stockholm. The looters got two million kroner, or about 200,000 euros.

A 16-year-old boy was planning the robbery, but he was not included in the robbery. That same evening, a 19-year-old man who was one of the perpetrators of the robbery was dragged into the forest in Bromsten near Rinkeby and shot dead.

Two days later, a 16-year-old was killed.

in Rinkeby the risk of a cycle of revenge was recognized, and social workers and religious leaders tried to mediate between the parties. The victims were buried on the same occasion in adjacent graves. But the violence had already gotten out of hand.

The violence forced juvenile delinquents to choose sides, and the violence spread to public places. In 2016, two brothers were murdered in a Moroccan cafe.

Two gangs were born, using the names Shottaz and Dödspatrullen. They are loosely connected networks rather than well-defined organizations.

His nickname accordingly, the Dödspatrullen, or death squad, is specialized in homicides. Rewards of 300,000–500,000 kroner, or about 30,000–50,000 euros, are paid for murders.

The police suspect the “Four Cops” to be the leaders of the Dödspatrullen. They are just men from Rinkeby in their early twenties.

The “Four Cops” are suspected of at least eight murders, many of which were committed by shooting in public places.

All four leading figures have been sentenced to long prison sentences, three for drug offences. One of the four members is serving a life sentence in Denmark for double murder.