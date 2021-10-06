fromJennifer Lanzinger conclude

Sweden will stop giving the Moderna vaccine to younger people for the time being. The reason for the precautionary measure are signs of increased risks.

Stockholm – In the corona pandemic, vaccines are considered to be the key to solving the problem, serious courses or even deaths from the corona virus can be significantly reduced by a corona vaccination. After the vaccines from Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson had already moved into the focus of negative headlines, Sweden is now suspending the administration of the vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna to younger people. The local health authority speaks of a possible increased risk.

Signs of increased risks: Sweden suspends use of Moderna vaccine in younger people

As the health authority Folkhälsomyndighet announced, the corona vaccine from the manufacturer Moderna will not be administered to people under the age of 30 for the time being. According to its own statements, the authority has decided to suspend the use of the preparation for those born in 1991 and later until December 1, as a precaution. The reason for the temporary precautionary stop are signs of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis) or the pericardium (pericarditis).

As the agency further explained on Wednesday, the risk of one of these side effects is extremely low. Instead, younger people are now advised to take the vaccine from Biontech. There had already been indications of possible heart muscle inflammation after vaccination with the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna in the past.