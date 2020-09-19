Sweden Stockholm’s playgrounds are so wonderful that parents will enjoy themselves – “For me, this park is a paradise”

Playgrounds in Stockholm have sought to create a setting that has something to do for both children and adults.

Stockholm

Nine months old Johnboy lies on his stomach on the ground and looks straight into the eyes but doesn’t want to say what he thinks of Stockholm’s playgrounds.

Who knows what moves in the head of a nine-month-old man. Satisfied, however, she seems, like her mother, moved from Germany to Stockholm two years ago Désirée Martin. He sits next to his son in Vasaparken Park on a sunny morning and praises the playgrounds of his new hometown.