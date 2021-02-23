Sweden Stockholm tightens interest rate restrictions: Recommends the use of masks in public transport and workplaces

According to the regional authority, the number of cases of infection continues to increase, so there is a need for new measures.

Stockholm

Swedish the capital, Stockholm, is expanding its mask recommendation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the regional authority, the number of cases of infection continues to increase, so there is a need for new measures. In the future, the use of a face mask is recommended in public transport around the clock, whereas previously the recommendation only applied to peak times.

In addition, the authority recommends the use of face masks in workplaces and other areas where it is not possible to keep sufficient distance to other people.

It is also recommended that secondary schools and secondary schools switch to distance learning for the week after the ski holiday week, ie week ten.

The third recommendation for the Stockholm region relates to tourism. Now the authority recommends that those returning to Stockholm from abroad stay at home for seven days after the trip abroad.

During the corona pandemic, Sweden has reacted differently to the face mask recommendation than most other countries in the world where mask recommendations or coercion have been in place for a long time.