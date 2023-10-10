Sweden | Stockholm plans to ban gasoline and diesel cars in part of the inner city

Only electric vehicles and low-emission gas vehicles are allowed in the environmental zone, which will be introduced from the beginning of 2025.

Stockholm plans to introduce a new environmental classification at the end of December next year. On January 1, 2025, gasoline- and diesel-powered cars may not be driven in environmental zone 3 of the inner city.

The zone includes the streets of Kungstagan, Birger Jarlsgatan, Hamngatan and Sveavägen. The area covers twenty blocks.

Therefore, from the beginning of 2025, only Electric vehicles and low-emission gas vehicles will be allowed to drive in the area.

The Swedish public broadcasting company reports on the matter, among others SVT and Aftonbladet-magazine.

I forbid the purpose is to reduce noise and improve air quality, Swedish Environmental Party MP, traffic advisor Lars Strömgren tells Swedish media.

The decision to ban vehicles using fossil fuels in the core area of ​​the inner city is included in the budget of the city of Stockholm for next year, which the city government will present on Wednesday.

According to Störmgren, there is a “political majority” for the proposal. According to Störmgren, there are not very many apartments in the area, but mostly business premises and offices.

It is planned to expand the new environmental zone category to be introduced later. A decision on its expansion will be made at the beginning of 2025.

Environmental zone class 3 was originally supposed to be introduced in Gamla Stan as well, but the plan was abandoned.