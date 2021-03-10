Sweden Spreading false information about the location of Swedish warships online, the Swedish Defense Forces takes the matter seriously

The corvette seemed to be sailing near Kaliningrad.

10.3. 18:04

Swedish navy by the location and movements of its vessels have occasionally been misinformed in the network’s commercial services. Based on the so-called AIS system, ships appear to have been at sea, for example, even though they have been at berth or even at a shipyard for repair.

Dagens Nyheter According to the magazine, incorrect information has appeared at least on the pages of the Marine Traffic service. According to it, a Swedish corvette, for example, would have sailed near Kaliningrad, which belongs to Russia.

In February, the service had reported that as many as nine naval vessels had left training at sea at the Karlskrona base at the same time. However, no exercise was underway.

According to the Swedish Defense Forces, false AIS position data has occasionally only appeared in open online services, not, for example, in the ships’ own systems. This indicates hacking.

Defense Forces according to him, the matter is serious because misinformation spread from open sources can jeopardize maritime safety as well as trust in the authority. Spokesperson interviewed by DN Rebecca Landbergin according to the Navy has received questionable telephone inquiries as to whether the location information of the vessels can really be true.

According to Landberg, in the wrong data, ships are usually further east in the Baltic Sea than in reality.

“Influencing information and spreading false information in our society is constantly happening in different ways without us always being aware of it,” the Defense Forces recalls.

MarineTraffic representative Georgios Hatzimanolis tells DN that because the AIS data is an open source, false signals may occur. However, according to him, it is very rare.

According to Hatzimanolis, the service seeks to develop its algorithms so that false information is found.

In addition to basic information about the vessel, the AIS (Automatic Identification System) signal tells you its position, direction, speed and previous route, among other things.