The tactical order and size of Sweden, a matter of height, put an end to Japan’s unbeatable march in the Women’s World Cup, with a 2-1 victory that sealed the pass of the Scandinavians to the semifinals, where Spain awaits them on Tuesday, starting at ten in the morning in Auckland.

Until this defeat, Japan boasted a perfect run in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand with four wins, 13 goals scored and only one conceded. In the first phase they passed over Spain, now among the best four, but Sweden handed them their first defeat.

Amanda Ilestedt opened the scoring at minute 32 after a succession of shots half parried by the Japanese defence. The 2-0 result was the result of a penalty after a handball by Fuka Nagano at the start of the second half.

Japan narrowed the gap in minute 87 with a shot from Honoka Hayashi, after a bad clearance from the Swedish defense and at times dreamed of a comeback that could not be in this World Cup of surprises. The Asians lamented the penalty missed by their forward Riko Ueki, who crashed the ball into the crossbar with a quarter of an hour to go.

The key to the padlock



Over 43,000 spectators watched the match on a chilly night at Auckland’s Eden Park. After the suffered triumph of his players, the Swedish coach Peter Gerhardsson said that he knows Spain very well and that he assured that they will have to play “better than against Japan during the 90 minutes to be able to win.”

Sweden found the key to open the Japanese lock, and at the same time installed a wall of four defenders very attentive to the movements of their rivals. “I feel like we played exactly how we talked about it before the game, of staying on top of them, not letting them develop their game,” said Ilestedt, the defender who scored the first goal and was voted player of the match.

The Nordics have an excellent championship. They won in the group stage against South Africa (2-1), Italy, which they endorsed no less than a hand, and Argentina (2-0), but their greatest achievement came in the round of 16, a round in which they left in the road in the series of penalties to the United States, the great favorite to be crowned.