20:31 The game begins!

20:22 Sweden will go after Spain with its weapons… The team led by Michael Apelgren clings to the leadership of goalkeeper Andreas Palicka, center back Jim Gottfridsson, Barça left winger Hampus Wanne and left back Jonathan Carlsbogard, also a Barça player, as well as the effectiveness in front of goal of pivot Felix Möller , author of 10 goals against the Chileans.

20:13 Spain already snatched a metal from Sweden in the last World Cup… Spain was able to overcome the Swedish team in the previous edition of the World Cup. It was a duel for bronze in which the ‘Hispanos’ won the medal against the host by 36-39.

20:12 Be careful with Sweden, which already beat us in the Olympic Games… Despite this, the Swedish team was left without metal and the Hispanics returned from Paris with the bronze. Even so, the last three matches against the four-time world champion have ended in defeat for our team…

20:08 Juanin García remembers the World Cup achieved in Tunisia…

20:06 This is the call for today… In his call to face Sweden, the Spanish coach, Jordi Ribera, leaves out Víctor Romero and Jan Gurri.

20:05 Spain has won 33 times and lost 30 against Sweden…

20:05 Spain has managed to qualify thanks to two resounding victories against Chile and Japan… The solid victories against Chile (31-22) and against Japan (39-20) in the first two days allowed the ‘Hispanos’ to guarantee a mathematical pass for the second phase of the World Cup.

20:04 Sweden has also started the World Cup like a shot… Sweden, like the Hispanics, also easily got rid of the Chileans (30-42) and the Japanese (39-21) in their first games in Oslo.