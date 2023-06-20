Home page politics

From: Florian Nauman

Split

Sweden’s defense politicians do not want to “rule out” an attack from Russia. They also warn against the use of nuclear weapons.

Stockholm/Bremen – Sweden is still waiting to join NATO – and concerns about Russia are growing. An official body even thinks a military attack is possible. Despite the Ukraine War The Kremlin has the necessary resources, according to a new report under the subtly martial title “Time for Seriousness”. It speaks of a world in “upheaval”.

Sweden warns of attack from Russia: “Nuclear weapons could be used”

The paper was written by the Defense Committee of the Swedish Parliament. According to information from the broadcaster SVT, its title comes from the so-called “standby years” of the Second World War from 1939 to 1945 in Sweden. It was apparently chosen knowingly: It was a “clear signal to Russia,” said one of the SVT co-authors.

In terms of content, too, there is no lack of explosive material. “An armed attack on Sweden cannot be ruled out. It also cannot be ruled out that military force or other threats will be used against Sweden,” the report says. Despite the great Russian effort in the Ukraine war, there are several possible threats.

Sweden faces new security policy challenges – mainly because of Vladimir Putin’s Russia. © Montage: Imago/TT/Jonas Ekströmer/SNA/fn

“Russia has also lowered its hurdles to the use of military force and shows a high political and military risk appetite,” the defense committee continued: “Russia’s assets, operations with air and naval forces, using long-range or nuclear weapons against Sweden remains intact.” Russia also has the potential to work with special forces. “We must bear in mind that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a major war in Europe and nuclear weapons could be used – with catastrophic consequences,” warned Liberal MP Anna Starbrink.

Putin’s Russia causes unrest: Sweden wants to defend freedom “in extreme cases, by force of arms”

“We are ready to use armed force in the last resort to defend our country, our people, our democracy, our freedom and our way of life,” wrote Defense Minister Pål Jonson’s home on Monday (June 19) after the document was officially handed over. NATO membership will improve the security situation – but it is also necessary “as part of a collective defense” to be able to withstand an armed attack.

The committee spoke out in favor of “strengthening” the military and “civilian defence” and further combining them in “overall defence”. Former Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist from the Social Democrats called for “a larger army”, but also for investments in fighter jets and submarines and new measures for the island of Gotland or in Kiruna in northern Sweden.

Like the Federal Republic recently in its “National Security Strategy”, Sweden classifies Russia as probably the greatest threat – according to Hultqvist possibly for “decades”. Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had only sharply criticized Germany for this assessment at the weekend.

Sweden hopes for a turnaround in Turkey when it joins NATO – report on Erdogan now softened?

A centre-right coalition has governed Sweden under the new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson since mid-October. For a long time, Stockholm was more pacifist and skeptical about NATO. All eight parliamentary parties supported the new report almost completely.

It is still unclear when the country will be admitted to NATO – despite hopes for a new situation after the Turkish elections. The Greens and the Left criticized overly cautious wording on Turkey in the new defense report. “Previous formulations on democratic shortcomings and the relationship with Russia have been replaced with flat formulations that would at best fit in a security policy tourism brochure,” the newspaper said quickdraws the Green politician Emma Berginger.

The authors of the report also see major global problems apart from Sweden’s security. Russia and China are working on a new “multipolar” world order, they state – but democracy, human rights and the rule of law are “existential threats” for these authoritarian states. Small and medium-sized countries in particular are increasingly exposed. In addition, a major war in Asia is conceivable. And major crises such as climate change, pandemics or terrorism are more difficult to solve in cooperation in the “geopolitical power struggle”. The report by the Munich Security Conference came to similar conclusions in the spring. (fn)