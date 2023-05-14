Sweden | “Something can happen here too” – Young Swedes tell why they wanted to do military service

The war in Europe changed Sweden’s attitude to its defense forces. How are young people who join the military service selected and why do they want to join? It survived in Sweden’s big military exercise.

Ronneby/Kristianstad

in Sweden military career begins with an online form.

Filling out the Defense Forces form is the responsibility of everyone who turns 18. Otherwise, you can be fined. This year, approximately 107,000 young people born in 2005 have filled out the form.

More than 24,000 of them were called forward to invitations.

In the invitations, there are several steps ahead, including a health check and tests that measure intelligence, psychological qualities and physical abilities. Many people are surprised by the fact that the sieve is hard. Only about a quarter usually clear the tests.

Sweden’s goal is to train 6,000 conscripts per year. In the coming years, the number is to be increased to 8,000. And in the future, perhaps even more soldiers will be needed. For example, Finland trains around 22,000 conscripts every year.

Russia’s war in Ukraine changed Sweden’s attitude. Now the country is again investing in its own defense, which was seen, for example, in the just-ended large-scale Aurora 23 war exercise. It was Sweden’s largest military exercise in decades.

But what is a Swedish soldier like? What do they think about national defense now that Sweden is rebuilding its armed forces and Europe is at war?

Axel Eldh-Pålsson Lindahl

“ “Before the start of the war, it seemed that military service was something that was done as a bit of a joke.”

Axel Eldh-Pålsson Lindahl, nurse, conscript

“I applied for military service voluntarily. I had been studying for a while and thought I should do something else once in a while. This has been fun, better than I expected. Before the start of the war, it seemed that military service was something that was done as a bit of a joke. Now it’s a bit like a real situation.”

Elin Bohman

“ “Now that there is a war in Europe, it seems important to do military service.”

Elin Bohman, nurse, conscript

“I enrolled as a high school student right before entering the service. I wanted to do something before I continue my studies. Now that there is a war in Europe, it seems important to do military service. It’s great to know that can be useful if needed. It’s a bit scary, of course, but it also creates a sense of security. I would say that more and more young people are now thinking about military service. My little brother is also thinking about it.”

Rebecka Arnsteg Danielsson

“ “I had such a good time that I stayed to work in the army.”

Rebecka Arnsteg Danielsson, special officer, sergeant

“I applied for military service because I wanted to see what it was like. I enjoyed myself so much that I stayed to work in the army and further my education. The ongoing war has of course affected the activities, but in general we have always tried to train in as realistic situations as possible.”

Oscar Lindahl

“ “The war in Europe has seemed both frightening and motivating.”

Oscar Lindahl, corporal, professional soldier

“I received an invitation letter and thought about going. It was a bit of a fifty-fifty feeling whether I wanted to or not. But as the process progressed, it became more interesting. The war in Europe has seemed both frightening and motivating. It feels like it’s for real now. There is always the thought in the back of my mind that something could happen here too. I believe that more and more Swedes will want to do military service in the future.”

Martin (surname was not made public during the military exercise)

“ “We defend Sweden together with others, for example Finland.”

Martin, Division Leader, Fighter Pilot, Major

“The ongoing war is a sad thing. Of course, we follow the development of the war closely, but the basic way we defend Sweden has been the same for a long time. We defend Sweden together with others, for example Finland. The opinion in Sweden has changed regarding the defense forces. You no longer wonder if it is necessary.”

(The last name of the division leader was not made public during the military exercise.)

Melvin Andersson

“ “The world situation has motivated me to do my best here.”

Melvin Andersson, flight mechanic, conscript, corporal

“Military service has been a fun experience. Many of my friends had told me that military service is fun, and I also felt that it could be a good thing to do. I have considered a military career. But so that I study something else first, and make a decision only then. The world situation has motivated me to do my best here. I want to support Sweden’s defense as best as possible.”

Alexander Johansson

“ “The war has come much closer than before.”

Alexander Johansson, Flight Technician

“It was by no means clear to me that I would do military service. It wasn’t mandatory then, but I applied because of future job opportunities. I was interested in flying. I flew in a helicopter for the first time as a little boy. My father was an ambulance driver, so I got on board with different vehicles early on. My wish was to apply to be a pilot, but my eyesight was too bad. My father then had the brilliant idea that I should apply to be a technician. I have enjoyed. Recently, the war has become much closer than before. We talk about it a lot, and it seems that now Swedish society has also woken up to it.”

Julia Nermark

“ “The war inevitably affects what we do, it can be felt there in the background.”

Julia Nermark, Sergeant

“I hadn’t thought about participating in military service, but I got an invitation. I had a good time in the army, so I stayed at work. It has been great to participate in such a big exercise. The war inevitably affects what we do, it can be felt there in the background.”

Maja Nilsson

“ “The feeling that we are doing important work has been strengthened here.”

Maja Nilsson, tank driver

“After being called up, I decided to do military service. There have been good and bad moments along the way. After the invitations, I didn’t think about the war any more, but the feeling that we are doing important work has strengthened here.”

Albin Svedbom

“ “There’s a war going on that’s not that far from here.”

Albin Svedbom, conscript

“I wanted to do conscript service. My father completed it when he was 18 and has said a lot of good things about it. I had high expectations, which the service has fulfilled, although of course there have also been worse moments. During the service, I have had the thought in the back of my mind that there is a war going on, which is not so far from here. That’s why this has perhaps been taken a little more seriously.”

Wilmer Lindberg

“ “You may actually have to use these skills.”

Wilmer Lindberg, conscript

“My father joined the army, so it has been in my mind that this could be a good thing. Overall, this has been a very good experience. I’ve learned a lot of things that you can’t learn elsewhere. The war in Europe has made this more real. That these skills can actually be used. My mother is from Finland, so Finland’s NATO membership, for example, has been important to us.”

Micael Bydén

“ “My team leader suggested a military career for me.”

Micael Bydén, Commander of the Defense Forces, General

“During my time, there was no question of whether to do military service. The question was where and when. I then got into an environment and a company that suited me well. It didn’t matter what kind of background you came from. I come from a small village, outside of which I had hardly been, while many already had more experience. My team leader suggested a military career for me. He saw me, which was important. I went home on Friday and continued in the service of the Defense Forces on Monday. I’m still on that path.”