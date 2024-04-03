Sweden | Snow chaos confused the traffic in Sweden, the police urged to stay home

One person died on Tuesday evening in a crash between a car and a truck in Jönköping county.

Tuesday Snowfalls caused major traffic chaos in central and western Sweden on Tuesday evening and the night before Wednesday.

The snow chaos hit the section of the E4 road between Huskvarna and Gränna, where motorists were stuck in long queues for hours, Swedish media reports. The Swedish police urged motorists to stay home. Aftonbladet according to some of the motorists already stayed in queues around 5 pm local time on Tuesday.

The situation was in the morning According to the Swedish police slightly better, but still tricky. The police also asked for official help from the Swedish Defense Forces.

Police received several reports of traffic accidents and damage during the evening and night.

According to Aftonbladet, one person died on Tuesday evening in a crash between a car and a truck in Aneby in Jönköping county, but the cause of the accident is not yet known. The rescue service was notified of the accident around 10 p.m.

According to the Swedish rescue services, the snowfall has stopped, but the cold weather can make the roads more slippery, they say Expressen.