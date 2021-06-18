Slovakia

COVID once again stirred the calm of the group in Spain. This time it was Slovakia’s turn (Poland remains the only one without any case). Vavro and a member of the expedition tested positive yesterday, in a result that was known 24 hours before this afternoon’s game against Sweden. The protocol has been followed and, in principle, all the others are available to play.

In sports, Slovakia and Sweden face in a meeting that has, a priori, one unknown to be resolved: who will take the initiative. Both posed against Poland and Spain, respectively, two tactics in which they felt comfortable withdrawing, with little contact with the ball and waiting for the cons.

As to follow: Hamsik. He gave a recital against Poland at the premiere. He is the leader of Slovakia and responds as such.