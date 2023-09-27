Sweden | Six languages ​​were spoken at Liam Kalevi Hytönen’s home – Finland plays an important role in the Swedish Tiktok star’s videos

Liam Kalevi Hytönen is a Swedish Tiktok star with a Finnish father and a Kenyan mother. Humorous videos with millions of viewers are created from the spectrum of identities.

Stockholm

The first one his video Liam Kalevi Hytönen published from Finland.

He was in the village with his grandmother in Kannonkoski and pressed a button in the Tiktok application.

A video of Hytönen bathing in the rain in a Finnish lake went viral.

It was late summer 2019, and soon Hytönen’s life would change.