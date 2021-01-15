Sweden Sitra’s corona memorandum became news in Sweden, Prime Minister Löfven does not comment on the case – Expressen: “Sweden put pressure on Finland”

On Friday, the Swedish afternoon newspaper Expressen published a story in the headline describing Sweden’s activities to put pressure on Finland. THL’s Mika Salminen answers: “At least I don’t remember our Swedish colleagues putting pressure on us.”

Stockholm

Finland Sitra’s recent corona memorandum on the incubator under parliament has become a news topic in Sweden.

According to Sitra’s memorandum, the Swedish authorities contacted Finland in the spring and hoped that Finland would keep society as normal as possible in its actions against the coronavirus, as in Sweden.

“Finnish decision-makers were contacted several times from Sweden, even during exceptional circumstances, and the content of the messages was practically always the wish that Finland would keep society’s conditions as normal as possible. The Uusimaa closure project was one of the concerns of the Swedes, ”the memorandum says.

On Friday the Swedish afternoon newspaper Expressen published the story, in the title Sweden’s activities were described as putting pressure on Finland. Also the afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet reported on the matter. Both quote in its news Iltalehti.

Journalist and non-fiction writer Matti Mörttinen in a memorandum has interviewed anonymous senior officials, ministers, and members of the board of directors of the government.

“According to Finnish sources, the Swedes appealed on Friday 13 March. for Finns not to close schools, at least, ”the memorandum says.

Helsingin Sanomat asked the Swedish Public Health Agency Folkhälsomyndigheten for a comment on the information in the report, but the Public Health Agency did not want to comment.

The afternoon newspaper Expressen also asked the Swedish Prime Minister for a comment From Stefan Löfven, but according to the Prime Minister’s press secretary, “we do not comment on anonymous information”.

Director of the Health Safety Department of THL Finland Mika Salminen says that Nordic expert officials have been in contact throughout the epidemic. Salminen says that he does not know which discussions are referred to in Sitra’s memorandum.

“At least I don’t remember our Swedish colleagues putting pressure on us,” Salminen commented to HS.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper reported on Sitra’s memo on Thursday.

According to a HS government source, there was a discussion on the Finnish line between the Finnish and Swedish authorities during Finland’s first corona measures in March.

Mörttinen told HS that his sources talked about Sweden’s wishes in only two situations, ie when Finland took its first restrictive measures and when the borders of Uusimaa were closed.

“I don’t know how extensively the Swedes have spoken like this since then. Maybe they stopped when they found the speeches had no effect, ”he says.

Coronavirus situation It continues to be difficult in Sweden. On Thursday, the limit of 10,000 reported coronavirus-related deaths in Sweden was exceeded. On Friday, the figure for Sweden was 10,323. In Finland, 618 deaths related to the coronavirus have been recorded.

More than 523,000 infections have been registered in Sweden. Nearly 40,000 in Finland.