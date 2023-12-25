Shooting this evening in a restaurant in the center of Vasteras, one hundred kilometers from Stockholm, Sweden. One person was injured and taken to hospital: their condition is not known at the moment. Local media report that those present threw themselves under the tables and tried to escape from the venue. A major police operation is underway and there are reports of another shooting in the Erikslund neighborhood of Vasteras, but so far no injuries have been reported, the Swedish public broadcaster reports