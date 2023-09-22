Two dead and two injured in Sweden are the toll from a shooting that occurred Thursday in a pub in Sandviken, about 162 kilometers northwest of Stockholm. The local police reported this, adding that the two deceased people were a 20-year-old man and another 70-year-old.

“We suspect that one person was targeted and that the other three were at the scene for various reasons, but had nothing to do with this,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told the news agency. Swedish press TT, adding that the alleged target of the shooting was among the two deceased people.

Police said no arrests had been made. It is not known whether the other people involved were patrons or employees of the pub. “It’s bad enough that gangs are shooting at each other, but when completely innocent people end up in the line of fire, it’s absolutely horrible,” he said. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, TT reported. On its Facebook page, the pub said it would remain closed throughout the weekend.

Gang fighting has become a growing problem in Sweden, with an increase in the number of shootings and attacks. So far this year there have been 261 shootings, 36 people have died and 73 have been injured.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was found with a gunshot to the head in a forest near his home near Stockholm; Prosecutor Lisa dos Santos said Thursday that his death was a chilling example of “colossal and completely reckless gang violence.”

Sweden’s centre-right government has toughened laws to tackle gang-related crime, while Sweden’s police chief said earlier this month that warring gangs had brought an “unprecedented” wave of violence in the country. Scandinavian country.