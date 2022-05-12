An island in the middle of the Baltic Sea, known as a paradise island and a holiday destination for Swedish nationals, strengthens its defenses in recent months, while Sweden considers joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The island, a Swedish province 170 kilometers long, attracts more than two million visitors each year. Famous for its Viking Age settlements and rock formations, it is renowned for its nature and beaches. It is therefore popular vacation spot for swedes.

Its geographical location is, on the other hand, strategic. If the Scandinavian country is rebuilding its military presence on Gotland, it is because this island is 300 kilometers from the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, between the borders of Lithuania and Poland. This location historically acted as a key deterrent against Soviet expansion. After the fall of the Soviet Union, the territory was demilitarized at the start of the millennium –in the 2000s–, but after the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula, in 2015, the Swedish government reinstalled a regiment and an air defense system.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist sent hundreds of soldiers in January to reinforce the island: since then the troops patrol the streets, soldiers train in their forests with live ammunition and the authorities have distributed among the neighbors a brochure on what to do if war breaks out, reports the country.

Joining the Atlantic Alliance

Finland and Sweden have to date maintained their position of neutrality. The war in Ukraine has fueled the joining the Atlantic Alliance, despite historical reticence. The Swedish foreign minister, Ann Linde, has valued as “important” the message from senior Finnish officials that reported this Thursday on the country income support in NATO, a decision that has broken over eight decades of non-alignment.

The Swedish minister added that her country “will decide after the report on security policy consultations has been submitted”. For its part, the local Swedish press maintains that the announcement about the desire to enter the alliance will be made on Monday May 16.

The news that Helsinki breaks its neutrality because “they must apply to join NATO without delay” has raised reactions in Moscow, from where this announcement has been considered as a “threat” to the Kremlin. The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced “retaliatory measures both of a military-technical nature and of another type” due to the possible threats to security as a result of the decisions of the Nordic country.

After these warnings towards Finland, a country with which share nearly 1,400 kilometers border, Sweden prefers to arm itself before a possible attack. According to the commander of the Gotland Battalion, Colonel Magnus Frykvall, “there will be more soldiers and more activity” on the island and explains that they have to “build a greater and better military capacity due to the current situation”, collects the medium Euronews. This territory is considered an “unsinkable aircraft carrier” which is key to control of the Baltic.