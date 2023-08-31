Sweden | Several people were stuck in the smoke-filled service tunnel 70 meters deep

According to the rescue authority, smoke had started to form when the tunnel’s conveyor belt overheated and caught fire.

Several people were stuck in a smoke-filled service tunnel in Danderyd near Stockholm on Thursday, Swedish media reports SVT and Aftonbladet.

The service tunnel is 7.5 kilometers long, and 17 tunnel workers were trapped 70 meters underground.

The workers fled to the rescue tunnels to wait for the smoke to clear and to evacuate. Two people suffered smoke inhalation. A representative of the Stockholm fire department Marie Nordahl told Aftonbladet that both of those who inhaled the smoke needed treatment.

P4 Stockholm – channel, one person was taken to the hospital.

In the morning, the rescue operation was alerted to smoke in the service tunnel that runs from Danderyd to Stockholm. According to the rescue authority, smoke had started to form when the tunnel’s conveyor belt overheated and caught fire.

However, the evacuations were successfully completed, said the person in charge of the rescue Stefan Gustavsson P4 to Stockholm.