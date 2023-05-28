Sweden | Several people were run over in the yard of McDonald’s

At least two people have been injured in a run-over in the yard of a McDonald’s restaurant.

20 years old a man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of running over several people in the yard of a McDonald’s fast food restaurant, Swedish media reports, such as Aftonbladet.

At least two people were injured. The incident happened on Saturday evening around eleven o’clock local time in the municipality of Härryda.

Swedish media according to which the police have received information that the driver of the car had been assaulted before the incident.

The driver was arrested later in the night between Saturday and Sunday. His car was impounded.

