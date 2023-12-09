Sweden | Several injured in shooting in Södertälje

The severity of the injured’s injuries was not immediately known.

At least three people have been injured in a shooting in Södertälje in Sweden, Swedish newspapers reported, among others Aftonbladet and the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT on saturday evening.

According to a police spokesperson, three people had injuries from the shooting when they were found. At least one person has been taken to the hospital, the spokesman said. The spokesman did not have any information about the severity of the injuries.

Initially, the media and the police reported that there were four injured. However, the number was soon corrected to three.

Two of the injured are 18-year-old men.

A large police operation is underway. So far, no one has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.