Sweden | Sentences for the brothers: the Swede who spied for Russia received a life sentence

The Stockholm district court has sentenced the Swedish brothers to prison for espionage.

Stockholm

About spying In Sweden, the suspected brothers have been sentenced for aggravated espionage, according to the Stockholm district court.

Older of the brothers, 42 years old Peyman Kia receives a life sentence for aggravated espionage and misuse of classified information.

Younger of the brothers, 35 years old Payam Kia receives a nine-year sentence for aggravated espionage and misuse of classified information.

According to the district court in Stockholm, it is indisputable that the brothers have jointly, systematically and without permission acquired secret information dangerous to Sweden’s security, which they have passed on to the Russian military intelligence GRU.

The older of the Veljeks worked in several key security agencies in Sweden, including the security police in Säpo. According to the verdict, he has gained access to secret information thanks to his work roles.

District court representative Måns Wigé describes the older brother’s crimes as very serious.

“The older brother has carried out espionage, which must be considered to belong to the most serious category,” he says to the district court in the bulletin.

According to the district court, the older brother, fully aware of the damage he has caused, has acquired and passed on information to Russia, which has caused a great danger to Sweden’s security.

According to the charges, the crimes have taken place over a period of about ten years and continued until the arrest of the brothers last year. The brothers, who lived in central Sweden, were arrested a year ago in November.

The trial against the brothers began in November. The court was mainly held behind closed doors, because the cases being dealt with were secret. A large part of the district court’s judgment has also been declared secret.