RC Wednesday 23 June 2021, 22:02

The Swedish team qualified as the first in group E by beating Poland, who finished in the last position of the quartet, 3-2 in Saint Petersburg. Viktor Claesson signed the third Scandinavian goal, the one that granted the leadership of the group, in the discount. His compatriot Emil Forsberg opened the scoring very early in the second minute, who scored again in the 59th minute. Lewandowski’s two goals (minutes 61 and 84) did not prevent Poland from saying goodbye to the Eurocup. Sweden finished the group stage with 7 points, two more than Spain.